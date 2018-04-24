Trains Begin Chugging Along North Shore Scenic Railroad

DULUTH, Minn. – As more birds are chirping outside, there’s also another sound that’s a sure sign of Spring, the whistle of a train on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The trains are starting two weeks earlier than usual this year, running at 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

As the full season gets underway starting Memorial Day weekend, the trains leave the Duluth Union Depot for several different trips seven days a week.

The tracks extend all the way to Two Harbors, about 30 miles away, but most excursions run a shorter distance.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad is located at 506 W. Michigan St., Duluth, MN 55802 and can be reached at 218-722-1273 and duluthtrains.com.

The season runs until late October.

TRAIN RIDES:

The Duluth Zephyr:

The most popular trip, for all ages of the family. Trains operate at 12:30 and 3 p.m.

The Music & Pizza Train:

Evening 2.5-hour ride in the evening running a 32 mile round trip up the North Shore and back. Each ticket includes pizza, soda, and dessert and then live music on the way back. 6:03 p.m. departure during the summer.

Two Harbors Turn:

The full length of the railroad to Two Harbors, MN on this full day trip. 10:00 a.m. departures on weekends.

Lakefront Express:

A short, one-hour train ride, offered in the mornings of July and August. This is the shortest and most affordable standard excursion. Departing at 10:30 a.m., seven days a week in July and August only.

A Day Out with Thomas: