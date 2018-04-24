Twin Ports Takes On the City Nature Challenge

You can document most species of birds, bugs, animals, plants or any wild living things.

DULUTH, Minn. – For a second year, the Twin Ports is participating in a friendly competition among cities about nature.

The City Nature Challenge is for anyone interested in what lives and grows around them.

You can get involved by simply taking a photo and submitting it to the iNaturalist app using your smartphone.

Data collected helps scientists identify the types and number of plants and animals present in an area.

“People don’t necessarily realize that we’re surrounded by nature even in cities, which is what the city nature challenge is all about,” said Minnesota Sea Grant Environmental Literacy Extension Educator Marte Kitson. “Taking a look at some of the biggest trees down to the smallest pieces of lichen.

Chester Park, Park point and the Hartley Nature Center are a few of the hotspots where you can go.

“We have an abundance of wildlife, even in places that have a lot of buildings and a lot of roads,” said Kitson. “It’s important to take time and look at those wild living things.”

This year the challenge has expanded to 70 cities and runs this Friday until April 30.