Cooper Elementary Begins To Rebuild After Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A fire earlier this month has threatened the opening date for the newly constructed Cooper Elementary School in Superior.

Now the district is trying to get back on track, starting with the cleaning process which started today.

The District has contracted Paul Davis Restoration and they were already on school grounds today doing some of the initial cleanup.

Cooper Elementary isn’t cleared for the general public to enter just yet, so our cameras weren’t allowed inside for safety reasons.

The insurance company is working with the school to determine what exactly is salvageable.

School administrators say some things may be saved like the cabinets, flooring, toilets and countertops.

“If we have a large HVAC system that the warranty is not going to be good on, it has to be replaced,” said District Administrator Janna Stevens. “So that leads to the domino effect, what things need to be replaced? What’s the timeline that it’ll take to replace these things and then in the end are we able to still open our cooper this next fall.”

Every Friday the District is keeping key community members and staff informed by sending out updates.

May 18 is the date the District says they’ll have an answer for the public about Cooper opening for the next school year in the fall and we will have that for you once the decision has been made.