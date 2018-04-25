Enger Park Golf Course Partially Opens After Late Season Start

The Enger Park Driving Range is open daily from 8 a.m - 8 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Enger Park Golf Course has officially begun its season after getting delayed by snow for the first time in four years.

On this National Golf Day people were out at Enger hitting balls on the range.

The full course isn’t open just yet though.

And it’s usually up and running by the first week of April in time for the Masters, but the crew at Enger tells us they’re thankful volunteers helped clear away snow to get partially open today.

“We had an early winter last year. We got snow in Oct., so not only was our season cut short at the end of last year, but our season is starting a little late this year,” said Duluth Golf General Manager Mike Bender. “So to many of us we have not hit a golf ball since around the middle of Oct., which is pretty long.”

“The driving range opened today for the first time this year. Saturday morning at 8 a.m.,” said Bender. “We’ll open the front nine at Enger Park Golf Course and then we’re on a day–by–day basis for the other two nine here at Enger park. Lester Park will open up on Tuesday, May 1.”

