When It’s Green Volunteers Clean City Parks

The Parks and Recreation Clean and Green initiative has several projects for cleaning the parks.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department says there’s still a lot of work to do at the city parks even after some of the snow has melted.

As the snow melts more debris and litter is uncovered.

The Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for volunteers to step up and help clean up the community.

“We provide bags and gloves and most of it is just going around to parks that they know and love and helping us clean any garbage that’s in there and we do that when it’s green out,” said Parks and Recreation Volunteer Coordinator Cheryl Skafte.

Parks and Recreation staff say, “when it’s green, we clean.”

“People can all do their part by not littering and helping to clean the spaces clean and if they do see some litter while they’re out and about, you know, to pick it up and put it in the nearest trash can or to bring it home with them,” said Skafte.

City workers are out cleaning parks from the time the snow melts until the snow flies again.