Health Officials Warn of Measles Exposure in SE Minnesota

Residents are Warned About Possible Exposure

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – State health officials are warning residents of southeastern Minnesota about possible exposure to measles.

The Minnesota Department of Health learned this week that a non-Minnesota resident with confirmed measles traveled through Minnesota from another state.

According to the department, people may have been exposed to measles on April 13 at a McDonald’s on Main Street in Winona and on April 16 at the Freeborn County Co-op gas station in Albert Lea.

Health Department spokesman Doug Schultz tells the Star Tribune the infected person was from Missouri.

Health officials in western Wisconsin and in Iowa also are warning people about recent potential exposure to measles.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The disease can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.