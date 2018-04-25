Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad Calls for More Volunteers

Historic Railroad Rides Expected to Start in June
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – History will be chugging down the tracks once again this summer as the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad enters its 38th season.

The original LS&M built the first railroad into Duluth in the 1870s.

Train rides are expected to begin June 23 and now they’re looking for volunteers.

There will be a meeting discussing opportunities for new volunteers this weekend.

The meeting will be at the Iron Mug Coffee House on Saturday, April 28 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The Iron Mug Coffee House is located at 1096 88th Ave. W. in Duluth.

For more information head to www.lsmrr.org, email lsmrr46@hotmail.com or call 218-624-7549.

 

