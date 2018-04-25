More Medical Services Available in Ashland

St.Luke’s celebrated its new Chequamegon Clinic building on Wednesday, April 25th.

ASHLAND Wis.- The Ashland community now has better access to medical specialists.



St.Luke’s celebrated its new Chequamegon Clinic building on Wednesday, April 25th.



Medical professionals say the larger space has been a long time coming.

The Chequamegon Clinic has been serving the Ashland community for over 40 years, now the new location offers new opportunities. The 7 million dollar, 22 thousand square foot Clinic, stands next to Lake Superior. With now 40 workers, On March 19th the Clinic officially opened its doors.



Medical professionals say the larger space and atmosphere providers a calming space for patients.



I think it was really important for us to build this Clinic to meet the needs of the community and with this location, we’ll be able to do that,” Clinic general manager Denise Kontny said.



The new Clinic now provides family medical care along with specialty care. For the first time services such as physical therapy and 3D mammography are provided at the location.



“So we’re bringing more specialists to our Clinic and that’s a big deal because as a rural community a lot of our patients are limited and even if driving to Duluth means important medical care without us being able to bring the medical care here they may not get it,” M.D Monica Lee said.



Wednesday community members took a tour of the new building. Ashland’s Mayor Debra Lewis, St.Luke’s CEO John Strange, and medical professionals gathered for the official ribbon cutting.



Officials say the driving factor behind the new building is to show the community they take their health care seriously.