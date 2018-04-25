Olympic Gold Medalists Shuster and Duggan Attend State Dinner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Olympic gold medalists John Shuster and Meghan Duggan were in attendance last night at the State Dinner at the White House.

Shuster and Duggan made sure to bring along their gold medals to show off to guests.

Shuster tweeted picture of the evening including a photo he got with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the first State Dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.