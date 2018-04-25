Out with the Snow in with the Campers

Although Buffalo Valley Campground is open year-round, its busy season is coming soon.

DULUTH, Minn.-The Buffalo Valley Campground, is open all year-round but excitement is blooming, as they prepare for the busy season.

Located just 10 miles outside of Duluth, the campground is packed with Northshore adventurists. But getting blanketed with snow in late April, pushed the season back a smidge.

“Mother nature threw a big monkey wrench into us this year,” campground Manager Darrel Eckenberg

Eckenberg says although the grounds have a few more puddles.

They’re predicting a packed summer season, and expect to see many familiar faces that return every year.

“For my summer coming up right now it’s going to be a very very busy summer for us, already I can tell,” Eckenberg said.

Campground officials do their best to create a good environment for campers, Buffalo House makes a priority to accommodate big rig campers, which can be troublesome to fit in parks.

“That’s all they do, they work out of their campers you know,” Eckenberg said. “They’re traveling all over the world and we try to give them the best experience we can when they come and visit us.”

Currently, preparations are underway from painting to fencing.

“You first vision of the campground when you come in, into the place kind of tells you the story of what you’re dealing with,” Eckenberg said.

Darrel says every year gets better than the last.

Buffalo Campground is kid and dog-friendly. For more information visit Buffalo Valley Campground.