Pence in Wisconsin for Fundraiser, tax Forum

The Fundraiser is $500 per Person

(AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence returns to Wisconsin to host a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker while also touting the Republican tax overhaul at a forum with an official from Foxconn.

The Pence events in Milwaukee on Wednesday mark his first return to the state since September.

A group formed to promote President Donald Trump’s policies organized an afternoon forum that’s bringing together Pence, Walker and U.S. Rep.

Glenn Grothman to discuss the recently enacted GOP tax law.

Others on the panel include Foxconn Technology Group executive Louis Woo and Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, a business advocacy group.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is moderating the event organized by America First Policies.

The cost to attend the evening fundraiser is $500 per person, but a VIP photo costs $10,000 per two attendees.