Safety is Key at Dog Parks

Dogs Have a Lot of Energy in the Spring, Which Can Sometimes Lead to Dangerous Situations

DULUTH, Minn. – With the warm weather finally here, dogs and their people are heading to dog parks across the country and here in the Northland.

But while dog parks can be important and fun places for pets, there are some risks.

According to Consumer Affairs, dog park injuries affected 24,000 Nationwide insured dogs last year.

Dogs are just like us. They get excited when the warm weather is here, and that gives them more energy than usual, which can sometimes be dangerous for them and other dogs.

“It’s a great way for him to get a lot of exercise,” said Mike McIntyre, who came to the Keene Creek Dog Park with his dog, Finley. “He gets to learn how to socialize with dogs and I also don’t have to take him hiking. It’s nice to just have a seat and watch the fun.”

Benson and Finley love getting outside, but Duluth veterinarian Mike McIntyre told Fox 21 he already treated a dog this week for cuts in the groin that it got during a fight with another dog.

That didn’t happen at a dog park, but those can be spots where fights, sprains, insect bites, and heat stroke can happen.

“If you think the injury is serious enough, it needs to be looked at, better safe than sorry,” said McIntyre, who practices at the Water’s Edge Animal Hospital on Central Entrance in Duluth. “Get in and taken a look at. I’ve seen far too many injuries over the years where people have just wanted to see how it’s going to turn out and then a few days later it gets a little more infected, a little more sore.”

McIntyre recommends trimming pets’ nails so they don’t break off as they run free.

He also says the time is now to get pets immunized for the summer.