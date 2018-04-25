Walk through Ashland School District’s Phase Two Construction

Construction began last April after the $34 million referendum passed.

ASHLAND, Wis.- The Ashland School District is undergoing infrastructure renovations.

Construction began last April after the $34 million referendum passed. FOX21’s getting a look at phase two of the project at the high school. You can see what used to be the high school’s exterior brick wall inside the new expanded cafeteria. Updated classrooms and a library, open up more natural light and space for students.

“So it’s just been proven to be a really valuable space for the school, the regional schools, as well as the community,” superintendent Keith Hiltz said.

The second half of the high school construction will begin this summer. Stay with FOX21 news for more updates on the project.