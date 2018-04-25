Wheel Fun Rentals Closed for Summer

Stay Tuned for an Opening Date

DULUTH, Minn. – Canal Park visitors looking to rent a cycle or bicycle to cruise Canal Park this summer will unfortunately have to wait.

Wheel Fun Rentals posted on their website that they are closed for summer 2018 due to Lakewalk repairs:

“We are closed summer 2018. We are unable to operate while the Lakewalk damages are being repaired. Stay tuned for an opening date!”

Wheel Fun Rentals is located near the pier in Canal Park and is a popular stop for tourists looking for a fun way to tour the Lakewalk.

The company has five other locations in Minnesota.

You can visit the Wheel Fun Rentals website for more information and nearby locations.