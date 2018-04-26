Embattled VA Nominee Withdraws

Trump Says There Will be Consequences

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is praising Ronny Jackson, who has just announced he will withdraw from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary.

Trump says there will be consequences for the Democratic senator who led the charge against Jackson.

In a phone interview with “Fox & Friends” Thursday, Trump says Jackson “would have done a great job,” but that he saw where his nomination was going.

Trump says he told Jackson, a Navy vice admiral: “Welcome to Washington. Welcome to the swamp. Welcome to the world of politics,”

Trump places the blame on Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, whose office issued a report Wednesday listing allegations it had gathered about Jackson’s work as White House doctor.

Trump says: “I think Jon Tester has to have a big price to pay in Montana.”

Trump says he has an idea for a replacement nominee, adding it will be “someone with political capability.”