Essentia Health Gives Patient Update On Husky Refinery Explosion

Essentia Health officials say they have planned and prepared for an event like with training and drills.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five patients were taken to Essentia Health in Superior and five more to Essentia Health in Duluth.

Of those five in Duluth, one person suffered a serious blast injury and the others had minor injuries. There were no fatalities.

Hospital staff tell us they are happy to know that there weren’t as many injuries as initially thought, but it has definitely been a busy day for them.

Essentia Health–St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior was evacuated as a precaution and all Essentia facilities in Superior are closed because of the explosion.

The hospital staff and doctors sprung into action at 10 a.m. when they first got the call, so Essentia could assist in any way possible.

“So initially it was on standby then several additional emergency room physicians came in, but we also had additional critical care, trauma, surgeons, hospitalists and other staff available,” said Essentia Health Hospitalist Dawn Drotar.

Essentia Hospitalists began discharging patients to open up beds and the burn unit was cleared out. There was also a decontamination area set up.

Essentia has been in touch with St. Luke’s Hospital, Douglas County and Husky Refinery monitoring possible inhalation injuries.

And Essentia is staying ready just in case there are additional patients in the coming hours.