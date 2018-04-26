Explosion at Oil Refinery in Superior: Six Injuries Reported

Will Update as More Details Become Available

SUPERIOR, Wis.-An explosion has been reported at Husky Energy, formerly Calumet oil refinery, in Superior.

It’s been reported the explosion could be felt from blocks away.

Here’s the latest press release from Superior Fire Department:

At approximately 10:06 today Superior Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at Husky Refinery in Superior.

There is a report of multiple casualties. Initial reports are at least 6 transported – No report on severity of injuries. Multiple agencies have responded.

Calumet is home to 180 employees.

Fox will update you as more details become available.

We have a crew on the scene right now.