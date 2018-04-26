Husky Energy Explosion Eyewitness Describes Scene

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior is under mandatory evacuation after two explosions and fires at the Husky Energy Refinery Thursday.

The Superior Fire Chief Scott Gordon has confirmed the fire is out, but the evacuation is still in place.

The main evacuation center is the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC).

The evacuation zone is three miles around the entire refinery and 10 miles South of the refinery.

There are 11 confirmed injuries.

All workers are accounted for.

One eyewitness, Timothy Tungren, tells us he’s hoping for the best, “I’m praying that everybody’s OK, honestly. That’s the first concern that I had, making sure nothing horrible happened to anyone.”

The School Districts of Superior, Maple and UW-Superior have canceled class for Friday, April 27 due to the explosion.