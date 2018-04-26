Local Solutions in Poverty Holds Accountability Session

DULUTH, Minn. – With poverty continuing to be an issue in the City of the Duluth elected officials, residents, and area experts worked on making a change at Denfeld High School today.

The Local Solutions to End Poverty accountability session is an opportunity for members of the community who have experienced poverty and homelessness to share their experiences with elected officials.

Today there focus is addressing issues like affordable housing, cost of living, staff diversity and transportation.

“The community sometimes complains about things not getting done, but when you have a forum like this and the community is present with the elected officials and talking about solutions to how things might improve it’s important to keep that momentum,” said Planning Committee member Salaam Witherspoon.

The group will host another sessions is six months to share what progress has been made in the community and keep elected officials accountable.