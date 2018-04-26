Making Spicy Barbacoa with Bucktales Cantina & Grill

Cooking Connection: Barbacoa
Natalie Froistad

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As Spring weather enters the Northland several people will be out enjoying the temperatures and heading to Pattison State Park.

Just a half a mile from the park is Bucktales Cantina & Grill.

Owner Dee Morales showed FOX 21 how to make Barbacoa.

His Shredded Beef Barbacoa is simmered in salsa roja, then topped with pico de gallo and pineapple.

The dish is served with corn tortillas, beans and rice.

Bucktales Cantina & Grill is located at 6098 South State Road 35 Superior, Wisconsin 54880.

The restaurant can be reached at (715) 394–4181 or on their Facebook page.

