New Website Offers Assistance for Those with Mental Health

Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend a concert featuring musician Charlie Parr is taking over the NorShor Theatre to take on mental health awareness with the message “all to listen and not to judge.”

LetsTalkMN.com is a new website that provides information about mental health crisis services available in northeastern Minnesota.

The website offers access to resources and phone numbers anyone can call for 24-hour mental health services and support.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a full calendar of mental health awareness events, as well as information about the MakeItOk campaign, is available at northlandhealthyminds.org.

There is a new Crisis Text Line in Minnesota. Text “MN” 741-741 for assistance.

Related Post

Local Students Hold Peaceful Protest Asking for Ch...
UMD Adding Two Counselors To Mental Health Care Te...
Students Speak Out Discussing Mental Health
Reducing the Stigma Around Mental Health

You Might Like