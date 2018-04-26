New Website Offers Assistance for Those with Mental Health

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend a concert featuring musician Charlie Parr is taking over the NorShor Theatre to take on mental health awareness with the message “all to listen and not to judge.”

LetsTalkMN.com is a new website that provides information about mental health crisis services available in northeastern Minnesota.

The website offers access to resources and phone numbers anyone can call for 24-hour mental health services and support.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a full calendar of mental health awareness events, as well as information about the MakeItOk campaign, is available at northlandhealthyminds.org.

There is a new Crisis Text Line in Minnesota. Text “MN” 741-741 for assistance.