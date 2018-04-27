15th Annual LSC Robot Wars

Students worked on their robots for most of the semester.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students came ready to battle it out at the 15th annual Lake Superior College Integrated Manufacturing Robot Wars earlier today.

Six teams from LSC and seven from Mesabi East and Cromwell High School competed.

Then it was time to take it to the cage where some robots with names like Toxic Reaper and Wedgie battled it out.

“It’s a three minute battle, basically battle to the death. We try and destroy the other person’s robot,” said LSC Instructor Craig Wiermaa. “We do have certain rules as far as timeouts go if you do knock a robot upside down.”

Robot wars winners receive a medal plaque made in the CNC class.