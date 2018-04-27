16 Patients Cared for at Essentia Health After Husky Refinery Fire

One Patient Suffered a Blast Injury

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health Duluth announced this morning that their staff cared for a total of 16 patients Thursday in response to the Husky Refinery incident.

One male patient, who suffered a blast injury, was admitted to St. Mary’s Medical Center and is listed in good condition.

Four other patients seen at St. Mary’s Medical Center were treated and released yesterday afternoon.

Five patients seen at St. Mary’s Hospital-Superior were also treated and released yesterday.

According to the updated release from Essentia Health, “In addition to the regularly scheduled staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center’s Emergency Department, extra providers brought in to care for the injured included:

10 Emergency Department physicians

3 trauma surgeons

2 trauma nurse practitioners

1 neurosurgeon

3 orthopedic surgeons

2 anesthesiologists

1 plastic surgeon

Additional nursing staff and support staff

Both General Surgery and Critical Care/Medical teams were placed on alert.

The Emergency Department at St. Mary’s Hospital-Superior is reopening at 9 a.m. today. We are currently working to reopen the entire hospital.

The Superior Clinic and Convenient Care are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. today. Patients who had appointments scheduled for today were rescheduled to other sites, and should proceed to those sites for care.

The Superior Clinic Pharmacy is open. The pharmacy adjacent to Convenient Care at Super One will reopen at 9 a.m. today.”