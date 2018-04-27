20th Anniversary Homegrown Illustration Show

show starts tonight and continues through May 18

DULUTH, Minn.- The twentieth anniversary homegrown illustration show kicks off tonight at the prove gallery in Duluth.

The event features twenty different artists who have each created a portrait of a Duluth celebrity, dressed as the homegrown chicken mascot.

“a space for folks to play music, to showcase their experimental side, to showcase their artistry, to showcase how they feel who they are” said Prove gallery co-owner, Flo Matamoros.

The showcase is a strong tradition of the arts, both musical and visual, and will continue on through may eighteenth.