Britain’s new Prince is Named Louis Arthur Charles

Louis is Fifth in Line to the Throne

(John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) – The new prince has a name. Britain’s royal palace says the infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis – pronounced LOO-ee – Arthur Charles.

The palace said Friday that the baby’s full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

William and Kate’s third child was born Monday, a brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3.

Louis is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and older siblings.