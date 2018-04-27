Duluth Public Library Focuses on Health and Wellness

DULUTH, Minn. – Taking care of your health is something important no matter your age, and this weekend the Duluth Public Library is dedicating a day to wellness.

The Duluth Public Library is hosting its 2nd annual Wellness Day, dedicated to learning about and trying out healthy lifestyle practices throughout the afternoon.

This event will take place at the Duluth Public Library, 520 W. Superior Street, on Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All are invited to spend a day learning about health and wellness.

Wellness Day Activities:

11 a.m. in the Green Room: “It’s Our Life – Let’s LIVE It!” Get tips on living life to the fullest from City Wellness Coordinator, Angel Hohenstein.

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the Green Room: Learn about acupuncture from Kristina Polzin of Superior Being Acupuncture & Wellness.

2 – 4 p.m. in the Green Room: De-stress with coloring pages and healthy snacks.

1 – 4 p.m. in the Gold Room: Enjoy a professional chair massage, and de-stress over a puzzle or coloring activity (space is limited- first come first serve!) Healthy snacks will also be available to sample, while supplies last.

Noon – 4 p.m. in the Lobby: Get your steps in with a pedometer that will track your steps on your wellness journey. Walk enough steps to be entered to win a gift card!

1 – 2 p.m. on the Plaza: Fight off the winter blues with light therapy in the Sunspot Bus! Come bask in the sunlight while you sit back and relax.

This event is free and open to the public.