EPA Officials Determine Air Quality Is Not A Threat After Husky Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began monitoring the air quality after the explosion.

The focus started with responder safety and then transitioned into monitoring the air throughout the nearby area.

This was done to evaluate possible community exposure and collect information for the evacuation order.

“So we pushed out air monitoring out further away from the facility to see if there would be any concerns,” said Federal On-Scene Coordinator David Morrison. “We did not find any significant air monitoring concerns.”

The EPA will continue to monitor air quality for the rest of the day.

Air monitoring crews with Husky Refinery will continue doing so for several days.