Fitness Group Focuses Workouts on Moms-to-be

Active Adventures: Fit4Baby

DULUTH, Minn. – A Northland fitness group is focusing their health knowledge on local moms.

Twin Ports Fit4Mom offers several different classes and for this week’s Active Adventures franchise owner Lisa Filzen showed us what to expect in a Fit4Baby class.

This class focuses on prenatal women. All exercises are approved by doctors.

All exercises are carefully selected to prepare the body for the many changes experienced during pregnancy.

Fit4Baby can be started at any point during pregnancy as the workouts are scientifically-based, purposeful and designed to accommodate the changing body.

The 60-minute workout includes cardio, strength, balance, and flexibility training and ends with a relaxing meditation.

For more information about Twin Ports Fit4Mom visit their Facebook page or twinports.fit4mom.com.