Fridley Fire Victim Identified

Three Other Occupants got out Safely

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) – Officials say the victim who died in a house fire in Fridley is a 24-year-old man.

Authorities say DJ Wasserman was found in an upstairs bedroom after the fire was extinguished Tuesday night.

Fridley fire officials say two firefighters tried to reach Wasserman through a second-story window but were forced back by the intense heat.

Three other occupants of the house got out safely.

Investigators say the fire started when cooking oil ignited and spread to the living room.

Officials say it’s the second fatal fire related to cooking in Fridley in the past four years.