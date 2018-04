Governor Walker Orders Flags to Half-Staff Honoring Spooner Volunteer Firefighter Philip Neubich

MADISON, Wis. – Governor Scott Walker ordered flags to half-staff on Monday April 30 in honor of Spooner Volunteer Firefighter Philip Neubich.

Neubich, 69, died Wednesday following a response for a reported gas leak in a residence.

Neubich passed away of an apparent heart attack. He was a 38-year veteran of the fire service.