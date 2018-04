Local Musician Debuts First Novel

Limbo, An Odd Novel, by, Adam Herman

DULUTH, Minn. – A local musician is writing something new by venturing into the work of literature.

Adam Herman has published Limbo, An Odd Novel.

The book follows a man after death on his journey through the afterlife.

The book is one sale at Electric Fetus, The Zenith Bookstore and at www.adammarkherman.com.