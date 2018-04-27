A Look Inside the Northland’s Newest Non-Profit

The Oldenburg House opened its doors to the community.

CARLTON, Minn.-A new non–profit is bringing cultural programs to the Northland.

The Oldenburg House opened its doors to the community offering music and opportunities to get outdoors. The non–profit is run by the Swansons a couple dedicated to bringing the community together through local art.

“Trying to make art and cultural connections for people with what is abundantly and irreplaceably around us,” executive director Emily Swanson said.

Bluegrass and jazz musicians will be playing at the house. This month is themed Discover Spring inviting you to get outside.

For more information visit Oldenburg House.