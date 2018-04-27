Minnesota GOP Leaders Look Ahead For State Convention

The 2018 Minnesota Republican State Convention is on June 1 and 2.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota republican leaders call the upcoming elections in Nov. among the most critical election in recent history.

Nearly 4,000 republicans from across the state are expected to attend the 2018 Republican State Convention at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) in Duluth on June 1 and 2.

The 2016 Republican State Convention was also at the DECC.

The GOP says this is a pivotal point for Minnesota politics.

“We have so much at stake on the ballot with an open governor’s race, two U.S. Senate seats, all 8th congressional districts, the entire state house and all the constitutional offices,” said Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan.

Delegates and alternates selected from the caucuses have been elected.

Members of the public can pay and come as their guests if they would like to attend the State Convention.