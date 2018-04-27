Modified Route for Grandma’s Marathon

due to road reconstruction projects, the course will be modified through 2020

DULUTH, Minn.- Due to construction on the streets of downtown Duluth, Grandma’s marathon and the Garry Bjorklund will have a modified route this year.

As race participants make their way through downtown Duluth they will make a left turn off of superior street at fourth avenue east and then proceed down michigan street for nine blocks until they reach fifth avenue west to reconnect to the original course.

“It really opens up new opportunities for spectators to view from lake place park because there’s spots there where you can actually look down on the race that’s going on with the walkways that go over the runners”

The reroute is expected to occur for races through 20–20. The changes are not expected to impact the length of the race.