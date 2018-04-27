Paramedics Talk with FOX 21 During Husky Explosion Incident

SUPERIOR, Wis. – First responders have established a command center in Superior.

Duluth and Hermantown Police, along with the St. Louis County and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices all on the scene to assist the Superior Fire and Police Departments.

We spoke with one of the paramedics standing by today, “we do train for this sort of thing, so this is one of those cases where preparation perfectly arose to the situation. So, all told I think things are going very, very smoothly and I’m very optimistic.”

He tells us when responding to fires many patients are dealing with respiratory issues due to smoke inhalation.

Because chemicals were involved today, paramedics were in contact with local hospitals in case something worse were to happen.