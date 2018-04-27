Spirit of the Lake Community School Students Go Back In History

Students memorized their lines and worked on staging.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sixth graders from Spirit of the Lake Community School in Duluth went back in history with a performance of Julius Caesar.

Students studied Roman history and this year’s lesson was based on Caesar.

Students gravitated toward the Roman leader and worked on the play for about a month.

“That really gives them a strong feeling for who that person was,” said Spirit of the Lake Community School Teacher Elaine Schmid. “They can really live into that character a little bit more than just reading something that can often be abstract.”

These performances are a tradition at Spirit of the Lake. Every year each class puts on a play.