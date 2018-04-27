Superior Trying to Get Back To Normal Routine After Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior is now in the aftermath of Thursday’s explosion at the Husky Energy Refinery.

City officials say the main mission is to get people back to their routines after what’s been a very hectic time in their community.

More than 24 hours after the explosion and fire at the Husky Energy Refinery some of the shock is starting to wear off.

“While yesterday was a very scary day it had the potential to be absolutely catastrophic and the difference between those two days is the hard work, skill and professionalism of hundreds and hundreds of people, including the citizens of Superior and Duluth,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

Roy Forslund has lived in his Superior home for 50 years.

He was surprised to receive two visit from state troopers informing him he had to evacuate.

“Anything that goes on at the refinery we’re alarmed about, because there’s a potential for a huge disaster over there,” said Forslund.

Mayor Jim Paine lifted the mandatory evacuation order early this morning because officials are now confident there’s no further danger to the public.

“In one of the largest disasters this community has ever seen, everybody is going home the next day,” said Paine

Forslund and his family ended up staying with his son in iron river but says he’s definitely happy to be back home.

“It’s very comfortable and of course, very relieved to know that everything is under control over at the refinery. of course, we’re concerned about when it will reopen again.”

Husky Energy is working closely with federal agencies to understand the cause of the explosion.

for now firefighers will stay on site and rotate shifts to continue to monitoring the area.

Most of the black plume you may have seen came from the asphalt. fire officials say the area around the refinery is still hot and heat will remain there for quite some time.”

“We want to make sure that it doesn’t reignite,” said Superior Fire Chief Steven Panger. “So I suspect that product will still be holding heat for another 24 hours.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and EPA are also doing water and air monitoring.

Part of the cleanup includes doing an assessment of the damage at Husky.

“From there we will use the employees as a workforce and also as we typically have in the past we do use a fair amount of the superior contractors around here,” said Husky Energy.

Husky Energy has set up a hotline to offer assistance for anyone affected by the fire at the refinery, whether they need a place to stay, or help with food, transportation, or other evacuation issues or concerns.

The number is 1–800–686–3192.

The investigation to figure out the cause of the fire is still ongoing.