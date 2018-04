U.S. Olympians Honored at White House Celebration

Team Shuster Among Those Honored

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today the White House hosted a celebration for Team USA.

Team Shuster was among more than 200 athletes that attended the celebration alongside President Donald Trump.

President Trump told the members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams during his speech this morning, “You made us very proud!.”

The President was presented with flags signed by every member of the delegations.