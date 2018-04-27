UMD Muslim Student Association Shares Culture Through Islamic Awareness Week

The biggest goal of Islamic Awareness Week is to avoid any misjudgment

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD students with the Muslim Student Association are sharing their culture with others for Islamic Awareness Week.

The week is dedicated to having open conversations, so all students can understand what Muslims are about and what their beliefs consist of.

The biggest goal is to avoid any misjudgment. On Thursday, April 26, it was Hijab Day.

Students tried on hijabs and took pictures.

“If you are unaware of our beliefs and why we practice the way we practice, it’s very easy to form this negative idea about is and we want to clear that up to decrease discrimination, to decrease any judgment for Muslims not just on this campus, but for Muslims anywhere around the world,” said UMD Student Ayah Avuserrieh.

Islamic Awareness Week continues at UMD with the taste of Ramadan on Friday where you can eat falafels.