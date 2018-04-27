UPDATE: Evacuation Lifted for Superior Residents

Superior Mayor Jim Paine has Lifted the Evacuation Notice for Residents as of 6:00 a.m. Friday

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine has lifted the evacuation order as of 6:00 a.m. Friday.

The Mayor’s Office says people can comfortably go back to their homes in Superior after being asked to evacuate Thursday due to an explosion and fires at Husky Energy Refinery.

In a message from Mayor Paine, he thanked residents for their patience and cooperation while while crews dealt with the unfortunate situation.

Mayor Paine will host a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning to give additional details.