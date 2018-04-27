UW-Superior Concert Will go on as Scheduled

UW-Superior Will Honor Those Involved in Explosion

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tomorrow UW-Superior will be holding a concert featuring Canaan Smith, Maddie & Tae, and Chris Hawkey at Wessman Arena at 7 p.m.

The concert will honor first responders, members of the American Red Cross and employees of Husky Energy who will all be admitted to the show free of charge.

“On behalf of Yellowjacket Athletics, Canaan Smith, Maddie and Tae & Chris Hawkey, we would like to invite all first responders, members of the Red Cross, and employees of the Husky Energy to be our guests Saturday night. We sincerely appreciate their tremendous efforts in supporting our citizens and community,” Bursik said.

Complimentary tickets will be available to individuals at Wessman Arena tomorrow from 9 a.m. until the start of the show.

UW-Superior will be donating tickets to The College of St. Scholastica as a thank-you for its hospitality and support following the Superior evacuation.

UW-Superior will also be donating a portion of the ticket proceeds to Superior Public Services and the American Red Cross.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow and the music starts at 7:00 p.m.