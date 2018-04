Volunteers Encouraged to Raise Roses Saturday in Duluth

Flowers will soon be on display at the Rose Garden on London Road

DULUTH, Minn. – The roses will soon be back for the season at the Rose Garden on London Road.

Saturday, April 28th, from 9:00 a.m. until noon, Duluth Parks staff and volunteers will raise the roses out of the ground.

Pre-registration for volunteers is encouraged but not required.

Volunteers are reminded to wear gloves and dress for the weather.