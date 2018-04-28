‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Opens at UWS

Opening was delayed because of the University being closed Friday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Because of Thursday’s mandatory evacuation after the Husky Refinery explosion and fire, UW-Superior was closed Friday, April 27th.

Because of that, the opening of their spring musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was delayed until Saturday.

The comedy musical tells the story of six students all trying to win a spelling bee championship.

There are for more performances to see: April 29th and May 8th at 2 p.m., May 6th and 7th at 7:30 p.m.

All performances are in Manion Theatre in the Holden Fine Arts Building at UWS.