How to Celebrate Your Locally Owned Bookstore

National Independent Bookstore Day is the last Saturday of April.

DULUTH, Minn.- Communities across the nation are celebrating independent bookstores.

Independent Bookstore Day is a chance for locally owned bookstores to through a party showing the community what makes their store unique. Every locally owned bookstore is filled with its own charm. The Zenith Bookstore in West Duluth wants everyone to feel welcome. The shelves are stacked full of the latest reads, timeless classics, and used books that have been cherished before.

“When you come into a bookstore like this there’s probably sections you haven’t even experienced or thought of,” Zenith Bookstore co-owner Angel Dobrow said. “So just come in we have a place for people to sit and drink their coffee.”

Independent bookstores across the Midwest teamed up to create a map which highlights the variety of bookstores in the region. The owners of Zenith Bookstore are reminding the community to enjoy a book because you never know what you’ll find inside.

