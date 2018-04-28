Cleaning-up the S.S. Meteor

SUPERIOR, Wis.-It’s that time of year, clean up for the S.S. Meteor is underway this weekend.

It’s become known as work weekend. The view of the ship is beautiful, but the projects volunteers work on are hard work. Every year around 50 volunteers lend a hand.

“This event is really humbling, these people mostly come from out of town on their own dime and they work super super super hard,” Superior Public Museums executive director Sara Blanck said. “So we’re really lucky as an organization to have this level of commitment from really great people.”

Volunteers scrape off old paint, apply new coats, and other odd jobs. The S.S. Meteor Whaleback Museum will open-up mid-May.