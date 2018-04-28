Concert Offers Free Admittance to First Responders, Red Cross Volunteers, Husky Employees

UWS athletics announced portion of ticket sales will be donated to those organizations

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior Yellowjacket athletics is honoring first responders, Red Cross Members, and Husky Energy employees by gifting them free admission to a concert held at Wessman Arena.

“We had guys and women put their lives on the line to put that fire out,” said Tony Guerra, a Disaster Program Manager. “We had folks coming in to help people who needed help. Just a great opportunity for this concert to say thank you tonight”

UW-Superior announced that it will be donating a portion of their ticket sales back to the hometown heroes.