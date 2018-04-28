Duluth Wolfpack Take Down Minneapolis To Stay Unbeaten

The Wolfpack are now 3-0 on the season.

DULUTH — The Wolfpack lacrosse team have opened their season with a 2-0 record, and even with a small sample size, there is a lot to take away from those games.

“We don’t have a lot of guys who are coming out here as individual players that are acting independently. We have a lot of guys who are working together as we’re playing more and more, and practicing more and more. They’re gelling together, wanting to feed and distribute and have a lot of people contribute on the score sheet, not just one or two guys,” head coach Scot Wishart said.

Friday night, Duluth pushed their record to 3-0 as they defeated Minneapolis 12-9. Next up for the Wolfpack is a road trip to Tartan Senior High School on Tuesday night.