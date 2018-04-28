Local Library Helps Community Focus on Health

DULUTH, Minn.- You’ve heard it many times before, taking time out of your day to care for yourself is important.

The Duluth Public Library gave a space for community members to focus on their health on Saturday.

Organizers say there are many ways we can reduce stress in our life. One method used, was coloring. Studies show coloring has mental health benefits such as creating focus and it’s a stress reliever.

“Everybody’s so overwhelmed with the amount of things they’re expected to do they do on a daily basis it’s just kind of nice to have an opportunity especially if it’s something organized, you don’t always think about it,” events coordinator Jessica Korpi said.

Meanwhile, pedometers were given out to help track exercise. Organizers say spring is always a fitting time to start thinking about your health.