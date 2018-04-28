Meeting Puppy Connections at the Canine Carnival

This is the 6th annual Canine Carnival

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a party puppy Saturday afternoon at the Canine Carnival.

The festival is put on by a Place for Fido and Fitgers. Dogs and owners participate in fun challenges, such as trying to balance a potato on a spoon, while walking your pooch.

“You could use word commands with the dog, absolutely walking works very well, I do have some in the past that have tried to run that’s a little trickier,” Place for Fido co-owner Jamie Parent said.

Plenty of businesses offer pet services are here locally in Duluth, today the can Canine Carnival brought them all under one roof for dog parents to meet.