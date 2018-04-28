Two People Fall Through Lake Superior Ice

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office urges everyone to stay off ice

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday evening, two people fell through ice on Lake Superior off of Park Point.

A 13-year-old boy was seen in the water floating on an ice chunk.

He was pulled out of the water by a supervising adult and was treated for possible injuries at the scene.

Later, a 47-year-old woman also fell through the ice in the same area while walking her dog.

She was rescued by St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to stay off the ice on all waterways for the rest of the season because it is not safe.